Tokyo Disneyland Will be Getting Some Special Kingdom Hearts Hotel Rooms

If you’re planning a trip to Japan or, more specifically, the Tokyo Disney Resort, you may want to put aside some extra cash. The Disney Ambassador Hotel, one of the many resorts on-property, will be getting an exclusive Kingdom Hearts makeover. A few select rooms will be covered head-to-toe in Kingdom Hearts decor beginning in March 2019. The rooms can be reserved starting on January 31, 2019 and begin at a perfectly reasonable 46,100 yen (about $424) a night.

The rooms aren’t as over-the-top as one would expect, but feature enough artwork to satisfy any fan. Of course, to get in the room, you have to use the Keyblade. Because this is Kingdom Hearts, after all. You can even take the Keyblades (you’ll get two for your stay) home with you, complete with a special collector’s box. All visitors will also get some Kingdom Hearts postcards to commemorate your stay, as well.

The rooms are designed for three adults and feature two beds, plus one trundle bed. It’s currently unknown exactly how many rooms feature this design, but it has been confirmed that there are “multiple” Kingdom Hearts rooms. The rooms will be available until June 23rd.

This isn’t the first time Kingdom Hearts got a Disney Parks tie-in. Right now, you can visit the special Kingdom Hearts pop-up exhibit at Walt Disney World in Florida. In addition to some exclusive artwork and merchandise, there is also be a playable demo of Kingdom Hearts III.

Kingdom Hearts III will release worldwide on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, the Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience was delayed yet again, getting a release date mere days before Kingdom Hearts III.

[Source: Kotaku]