The First Round of Mortal Kombat 11 Fighters Includes a Time-Shifting Newcomer

We’re finally starting to get an idea of who will make up the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. The reveal event lifted the curtain on the next entry in the long-running fighting series. We already know Raiden and Scorpion (who graces the cover) will be a part of the action, naturally, plus preorder bonus Shao Khan. The first round of fighters include a group of fan-favorites, plus one very intriguing newbie.

Geras is an all-new fighter who makes his debut in Mortal Kombat 11. The hard-hitting character, who is able to manipulate time to his advantage, is sure to become a favorite among the Mortal Kombat 11 fanbase. He’s said to be a “loyal follower of Kronika,” which means he’s sure to be a major force in Mortal Kombat 11’s time-hopping story. Check Geras out in action, including a truly brutal fatality, here:

Besides Geras, four other returning righters were confirmed to be joining Mortal Kombat 11:

Baraka

Skarlet

Sonya

Sub-Zero

Skarlet, who first debuted as a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 9, makes her highly-requested return in Mortal Kombat 11. Baraka is another fan-favorite who also returns after an absence in Mortal Kombat X. Both Sub-Zero and Sonya return from Mortal Kombat X.

Fighters can also be custom-tailored in Mortal Kombat 11, which appears to expand upon Mortal Kombat X, which featured three variations of each character. Everything from your look to your weapons can be customized, allowing you to make your fighter just as you’d like. We’ll likely get more information as we get closer to Mortal Kombat 11’s release date, but it’s certainly an exciting proposition.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you excited at the faces we’ve seen so far? Which characters do you want to see complete the rotser? Let us know!