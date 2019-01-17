You Can Rent Resident Evil 2 at Redbox on Launch Day

The idea of paying full price to play Resident Evil 2 next week may instill a whole new kind of fear in you. Luckily, if you’re in the United States, Redbox has your back. You can rent Resident Evil 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One through Redbox on January 25, 2019, the same day the game releases in both physical and digital stores. No delays here. The news was emailed to Redbox members this morning.

If you’re interested, make an account and add the game to your wishlist. Redbox video games rentals cost $3 a day. You are charged based on when you return the item, so your bank/credit card statement will mark it as $3, but change it to $6 if you return it after two days, etc.

Resident Evil 2 will take ten hours to complete, so if you’re looking to save as much as possible, you’re going to want to clear a day or two from your schedule. It would take approximately twenty days for the Redbox rental to cost as much as purchasing and owning the game permanently, so as long as you have a plan you can finish and return the game at very little cost.

For those unfamiliar, Redbox is a rental kiosk for new and recently released movies and video games. You can also reserve games through its website or app, so you don’t have to be directly at the kiosk to make the rental, just to retrieve the disc. Rentals can be returned at any Redbox, and there are locations in almost every state in the U.S. You can take a look at the list of states and peruse their websites here. Each kiosk has its own available stock, so be sure to check the ones in your surrounding area. The one closest to you might run out of the game, but the one a few miles down the road could have it.

Redbox is more known for its movie selection and, admittedly, has a pretty underwhelming library of games. But every now and then, it gets one of the big releases (day one). Fortunately for horror fans on a budget, this is one of those times.

