Destiny Director Reaffirms Bungie’s Commitment to the Franchise, Says He Sees a ‘Bright Future’

Now that we’ve had time to process the news of Bungie and Activision parting ways, Destiny director Luke Smith has released an official statement on the road ahead for Bungie post independence.

Taking over the studio’s weekly blog, Smith thanked Activision, High Moon Studios, and Vicarious Visions for helping the developer with its journey so far, and reaffirmed Bungie’s commitment to the franchise, both short-term and long-term.

“In the short-term, we’re continuing to build the content we’ve promised for the Annual Pass,” wrote Smith. “We want to find the line between new content that many players can play, and aspirational content for players to progress toward.”

Bungie also plans to apply lessons learned from Black Armory to future releases.

“Most notably we’d like the beginning experiences of content drops to be a better point of convergence for the playerbase,” explained Smith. “In Black Armory, we set the Power requirement for the first forge too high, and that meant it wasn’t a great chance to jump into some new content.”

Smith revealed that the “vast majority” of Bungie is already working on “envisioning future experiences,” which is good news for those hoping to see a third installment.

“Long-term, Bungie is committed to Destiny,” he added. “We created the universe and we hold its future entirely in our hands.”

Smith also made an interesting statement when signing off, which suggests that Bungie is looking into bringing back some of the franchise’s original content in the future.

“When I look ahead and think about Destiny and where it could go, I see a bright future, with roots in a memorable past,” he teased. “Not everything has been lost in the dark corners of time.”

What are our readers hoping to see in future releases?

[Source: Bungie]