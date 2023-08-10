Bungie Names Commander Zavala’s New Actor for Destiny 2 Following Lance Reddick’s Death

Actor Lance Reddick’s roles touched a lot of players across a few video game franchises. Destiny was one such series, as he was the iconic voice of Commander Zavala. And now, five months after Reddick’s death, Bungie has named his replacement.

Bungie has chosen the new Commander Zavala actor

Bungie took to its website to praise Reddick once again, saying that the “passion and professionalism Lance brought to the role over the last decade was unmistakable and loved by all.” The team then announced that actor Keith David is now going to voice Zavala going forward. David’s role won’t overwrite what is already done, though, as Reddick’s existing lines will stay in the game.

David, who worked with Bungie in the Halo series with his role as The Arbiter, also gave a statement praising Reddick and his thoughts on the new role.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala,” said David. “Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.”

David is known for being in films like They Live and The Thing, but he has also voiced more than a few recognizable characters in the video game space. He played himself (and Julius) in the Saints Row series, Sergeant Foley in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and David Anderson in the Mass Effect trilogy.

Reddick also played a prominent role in the Horizon games as Sylens, but Guerrilla Games hasn’t been as forthcoming about its plans for the character. The studio has only stated that it “hasn’t thought about” his future yet.