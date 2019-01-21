FAQ Confirms Mortal Kombat 11’s Beta Is Indeed Exclusive to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

During the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event, a beta received an official announcement. At the time, it was noted that preordering from select retailers would grant PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners access to the beta. However, it was unclear whether PC and Nintendo Switch players would eventually hear similar news. Apparently, that isn’t the case. Updates to the FAQ page for Mortal Kombat’s support site suggests the beta is indeed exclusive to PS4 and Xbox One.

At the bottom of the FAQ page, beneath a question concerning the beta potentially appearing on all platforms, the following appears: “No, the beta will only [be] available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X.” A more straightforward response could not have been written. Yet, it does beg the question of why all platforms aren’t receiving beta support.

Two different teams are developing Mortal Kombat 11’s PC and Switch ports, QLOC and Shiver Entertainment, respectively. This could explain the lack of beta support for the two platforms, but details on the matter are currently being kept under wraps.

Also being kept secret is the remainder of the game’s roster. During the reveal event, only a handful of combatants were unveiled. When NetherRealm intends to unleash information about the rest of the cast remains to be seen.

On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Mortal Kombat 11’s beta will go live in March 2019. The game is slated to launch a month later on April 23, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: MK Games Support via GamingBolt]