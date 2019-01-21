NetherRealm Studios Looking Into Cross-Platform Play For Mortal Kombat 11

In the wake of games like Fortnite and Rocket League, both of which have some sort of cross-platform features, it stands to reason that more games will follow. Ideally, every multiplayer game would feature cross-platform play, allowing for users on across all systems to play with one another, regardless of platform. Recently at a Mortal Kombat 11 press event in London, many industry professionals got to go hands-on with the game, as well as get in some questions since some developers from NetherRealm Studios were there.

A reporter from WCCF asked Mortal Kombat 11 game designer, Derek Kirtzic about the possibilities of cross-platform support for the upcoming fighter. NetherRealm Studios does not have any official plans to enable this feature, but the designer did say they’d like to allow for cross-platform play in the future and it’s something they’re looking into.

There are probably a lot of nuances that go with enabling a feature like this, so we shouldn’t expect it right away, if it’s happening at all. Perhaps it will come with a future update after the game’s release. Sony has been known to give developers a bit of trouble with this, going to great lengths to negate any cross-platform play with Fortnite earlier last year. Eventually, Sony had to budge, so maybe this is a good indication as to how they’ll proceed going forward.

Either way, it’s nice to see that many developers have it on their mind and will be looking into allowing everyone to play together.

Will you be picking up Mortal Kombat 11 when it releases April 23, 2019? Do you think more games should enable cross-play? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: WCCF Tech]