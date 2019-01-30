The Division 2’s Private Beta Will Give Players a First Look at Endgame Content

Ubisoft has revealed more details on the upcoming private beta for The Division 2, including what players taking part in it can expect. While it will unsurprisingly give player a taste of what to expect when the game launches in March 2019, it somewhat surprisingly gives players a glimpse of what they can do after they (we assume) take back Washington D.C.

Check out the overview for The Division 2 beta here:

While the beta doesn’t start until February 7, 2019, players will be able to preload it on February 6th. It will officially go live at 1 am PST. As a reminder, anyone who preorders The Division 2 is guaranteed a spot in the beta. However, everyone else can still try to earn a spot in the beta with the public sign-ups.

As for the beta itself, players can explore the post-apocalyptic D.C. It will have a level cap of seven, which should be plenty for such a limited time. It also features seven missions altogether, two main missions and five side missions. The main missions can be played in Story, Normal, and Hard modes. Players can also experience one of The Division 2’s new Dark Zones, and they will also be able to play the new “Skirmish” PvP mode.

However, the following day, on February 8th, the beta will open up even more. Players can get their first taste of the endgame content in The Division 2. The level cap will be raised to 30, and one “Invaded” mission will be available. The Survivalist, Sharpshooter, and Demolitionist specializations can also be unlocked.

The beta will be live from February 7 to February 11, 2019. It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Division 2 will release on March 15, 2019 on the same platforms.