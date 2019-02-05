Fortnite Update 7.30 Adds a New LTM Rotation Schedule and Fiery Items

This week’s Fortnite update is fighting with fire. Light a fuse to the new Bottle Rocket item and let it rain down onto enemy barrages. Maybe gather around an Environmental Campfire for the aesthetic and the plus two healing you get every 25 seconds you’re standing by it. Each Campfire can only be used once per match so use it wisely. Bottle Rockets will be available in both Battle Royale and Creative mode.

The Wild West Duos limited time mode will have players facing off with a limited, cowboy based weapon set. Expect an increase in the chance for Slurp Juice to appear in Supply Drop and the return of some previously vaulted items such as the Revolver and the Double Barrel Shotgun. The team is also experimenting with a new LTM rotation schedule that will rotate every few days so more modes will be available over the week.

If you’re feeling inspired after Marshmello’s EDM concert in Fortnite, Creative mode has got you covered with more concert related props via Disco Gallery B prefabs.

Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.

BATTLE ROYALE WHAT’S NEW? Bottle Rockets

Fire and forget! Light the fuse and watch a stream of rockets barrage enemy locations with this new item. Environmental Campfires

More than just looks…Environmental Gather around and tell tales of your adventures while you heal with your friends around LIMITED TIME MODE: WILD WEST DUOS Note: We’ve begun testing a new schedule for Limited Time Modes. Playlists will rotate every couple of days to allow a more diverse amount of modes to be available over the course of a week. Summary

Fight for a Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items, such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns, and Dynamite. This town ain’t big enough for the hundred of us! What’s New? Increased the chance for Slurp Juice to appear in Supply Drops.

Unvaulted the Revolver and the Double Barrel Shotgun for this mode. WEAPONS + ITEMS Bottle Rockets A thrown item that launches a barrage of bottle rockets to the toward the targeted direction. Rarity: Uncommon Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops. Drops in stacks of 2. Max stack size of 6. Fires 45 rockets of varying speeds randomly within a cone over roughly 9 seconds. Deals 10 player and 40 environmental damage per explosion. Max 2 active per player.

Environmental Campfires Campfire props in the world can now be lit by interacting with them. Behaves like the Cozy Campfire, healing 2 health per second for 25 seconds to all nearby players. Each campfire can only be used once per match. You can tell if a campfire has been used by whether or not you can still see wood in it.

Vaulted BoomBox

Reduced the chance of receiving rocket ammo out of ammo boxes from 12% to 6%.

Increased the impulse strength of the Launchpad by X%.

Reduced the chance to receive Dynamite from Chests from X% to Y%.

Sneaky Snowman will no longer drop from Chests.

Chiller Grenade Lowered the volume of the beep.

EVENTS Architect Pop-Up Cup Removed the ability to edit enemy structures. Thank you for your feedback!

​​ CREATIVE WHAT’S NEW? Disco Gallery B

Every performer needs a stage! Build your dream venue with even more concert related props. You may experience long load times or other unexpected errors. PREFABS Disco Gallery B Added a second gallery of concert-related props. Stages Lights Speakers

WEAPONS + ITEMS Bottle Rockets A thrown item that launches a barrage of bottle rockets to the toward the targeted direction.

SAVE THE WORLD WHAT’S NEW? Subzero Zenith

Boom, T.E.D.D shot! Scope in and defeat enemy husks from afar with this new Hero. Frostnite Challenge 6

Get up close and personal in this week’s Frostnite Challenge. Melee attacks and Traps are your friends this week. MISSIONS + SYSTEMS Weekly Frostnite Challenge 6: Trap Attack Traps are buffed but enemies ricochet back any ranged damage. Use traps and melee attacks to defeat enemies.. Survive for 30 minutes three times to collect the Week 6 Challenge Banner. Survive for 30 minutes to earn your choice of one Dragon weapon. Dragon’s Roar Dragon’s Tooth Dragon’s Claw Dragon’s Might Available on February 6 at 7 PM ET.

Lunar Llama added to the Loot store

Available from Feb 6 at 7 PM ET until the end of Season 7.

Contains Dragon Weapons and Lunar New Year Heroes from last year’s Spring It On! event.

Costs 500 Snowflake Tickets HEROES Subzero Zenith will be available in the Event Store. Mythic variant of T.E.D.D. Shot Available on February 6 at 7PM ET.

Wukong returns to the Event Store. Available on February 6 at 7 PM ET.

Lunar New Year Heroes are returning in the Lunar Llama. Berserker Headhunter Berserker Renegade Flash A.C. Flash Eagle Eye Riot Control Hazard Riot Control Izza Thunderstrike Mari Thunderstrike Scorch

Note: Most Heroes will become unique once the new Hero Loadout launches. WEAPONS + ITEMS Dragon Weapons are returning in the Lunar Llama.

Dragon’s Claw sniper rifle

Dragon’s Fang spear

Dragon’s Fury fireworks launcher

Dragon’s Might fireworks shotgun

Dragon’s Roar assault rifle

Dragon’s Tooth sword

