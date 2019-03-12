This week’s Fortnite update adds the Baller as a vehicle in Battle Royale. Functioning as a rolling shield, the Baller has 300 Health and will let you “pull yourself up or swing through the trees” using the attached Grappler and Boost functionality. In addition, Vending Machines no longer have a material cost and will be destroyed after the item inside is claimed.

A few quality of life adjustments have been made, such as players now automatically entering the driver’s seat when getting into an empty vehicle. Fans can also enjoy custom consume animations for Bandages, Medkits, the Small Shield Potion, Shield Potion, Slurp Juice, and Chug Jug.

This week’s Limited Time Mode is bringing back The Getaway. Additionally, players get another tournament session for the Gauntlet Solo Test Event & Gauntlet Duo Test Event. It will run 24 hours a day and end on March 19th at 12 AM ET.

Creative mode is getting a new island, a wooden lodge theme, and new game options. These include things such as a Score to Win condition, new objectives, and more.

Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.

BATTLE ROYALE