Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered Drops This Spring With All Previous DLC

You can play almost every single Assassin’s Creed game on the PlayStation 4, except for the first and third entry. By this spring, fans will only be missing out on the first game when it comes to current consoles, because the Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation release date is just around the corner. Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered will release on March 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This title will include all of the game’s single-player DLC. You can take a look at the original game and the remaster side-by-side in the comparison trailer above, to get an idea of what things will be like in March.

The trailer shows off the enhanced details of both the characters and environments as well as changes in lighting. The lighting change is the most noticeable shift and, while lighting does impact how assets, look the warm-toned morning mist that dominates the trailer can distract the viewer from noticing the bigger visual changes that were made to the game. One of the most drastic visual shifts can be noticed in the theater scene, as a previously dark, washed out cloak becomes rich with detailed stitching and a more vibrant appearance.

Are these visual changes and the perk of the bundled in DLC enough to make you buy Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered? Are you hoping the first Assassin’s Creed game finally gets the remaster treatment? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: YouTube]