January 2019’s Top PSN Downloads Put Kingdom Hearts III in the Top Spot

February 6, 2019Written by Joseph Yaden

2019 started with a bang, as January had two heavy hitters that sold extremely well. The North American PlayStation Blog has released the download stats for PSN in the month of January, covering all the best-selling digital games. You might have heard of a little game called Kingdom Hearts III, one that some have been waiting on for over a decade. The Disney cross-over managed to take the number one spot for the month and has now become the fastest-selling game in the franchise.

Equally impressive, Resident Evil 2 was the second most downloaded game of the month, reaching impressive numbers for a remake of a 21-year-old game. Aside from that, Beat Saber is still trucking along as the number one VR game, with God of War: Collection taking the top spot for PS Vita.

Here are the rest of January’s top downloaded PSN games:

PS4

  1. Kingdom Hearts III
  2. Resident Evil 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  5. Madden NFL 19
  6. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. FIFA 19
  9. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  10. Battlefield V

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. Superhot VR
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Farpoint
  7. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  8. Arizona Sunshine
  9. Firewall Zero Hour
  10. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

PS Vita

  1. God of War: Collection PS Vita
  2. Jak and Daxter Collection
  3. Persona 4 Golden
  4. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
  5. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita
  6. Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
  7. Bastion
  8. Jet Set Radio
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Trillion: God of Destruction

PS Classics

  1. Bully
  2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  3. Destroy All Humans! 2
  4. Destroy All Humans!
  5. Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  6. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  7. Psychonauts
  8. The Warriors
  9. METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY
  10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Do the results surprise you? Did you manage to pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

