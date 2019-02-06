January 2019’s Top PSN Downloads Put Kingdom Hearts III in the Top Spot

2019 started with a bang, as January had two heavy hitters that sold extremely well. The North American PlayStation Blog has released the download stats for PSN in the month of January, covering all the best-selling digital games. You might have heard of a little game called Kingdom Hearts III, one that some have been waiting on for over a decade. The Disney cross-over managed to take the number one spot for the month and has now become the fastest-selling game in the franchise.

Equally impressive, Resident Evil 2 was the second most downloaded game of the month, reaching impressive numbers for a remake of a 21-year-old game. Aside from that, Beat Saber is still trucking along as the number one VR game, with God of War: Collection taking the top spot for PS Vita.

Here are the rest of January’s top downloaded PSN games:

Do the results surprise you? Did you manage to pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]