God of War Takes Home 9 Awards at the D.I.C.E. Awards 2019, Including Game of the Year
D.I.C.E. hosted its 22nd annual awards ceremony last night, celebrating gaming’s biggest triumphs in 2018. During the show, however, no title triumphed quite as much as Santa Monica Studio’s God of War. With 12 nominations to its name, Kratos’ latest adventure took home an impressive nine trophies, one of which it received for Game of the Year. The title also earned awards for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Character, Story for Kratos, and several others.
Apart from God of War, Celeste was the only other game to receive more than one award. The acclaimed indie platformer took home trophies for both categories in which it garnered nominations–Outstanding Achievement for Independent Game and Action Game of the Year.
To see the full list of nominations and recipients, check out the list below. All winners are in bold.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- God of War
- Gris
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Gris
- Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
- God of War (Atreus)
- God of War (Kratos)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
- Red Dead Redemption II (Arthur Morgan)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotton Anne
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield V
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Moss
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Florence
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Battlefield V
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Adventure Game of the Year
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Family Game of the Year
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Kirby Star Allies
- Lego DC Super-Villains
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Unravel Two
Fighting Game of the Year
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Soulcalibur VI
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Racing Game of the Year
- Forza Horizon 4
- F1 2018
- Wreckfest
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Monster Hunter: World
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 19
- Mario Tennis Aces
- MLB The Show 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Northgard
- RimWorld
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders
- Tónandi
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Celeste
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Dandara
- Donut County
- Dragalia Lost
- Florence
- Oddmar
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Florence
- God of War
- Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Return of the Obra Dinn
This isn’t God of War’s first time winning big at an awards show. It was awarded the top prize during The Game Awards 2018, as well. The GDC Awards 2019 are roughly a month away, and God of War, along with Marvel’s Spider-Man, has six nominations to its name. We’ll see how both titles fare on March 20th.
[Source: Polygon]