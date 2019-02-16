PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

European PS Store Sale Offers Discounts on Blockbuster Titles, Fighters, and LEGO Games

February 16, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

If the North American PlayStation Store sale doesn’t offer anything of interest to you, then you might want to check out the latest European sale. The store across the pond is offering discounts on blockbuster titles like Battlefield V and Red Dead Redemption 2, fighting games, the LEGO franchise, and more.

The full list of discounted titles is as follows:

Weekend offers until February 18, 2019:

Offers until February 20th:

Share your picks with us below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

