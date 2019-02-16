European PS Store Sale Offers Discounts on Blockbuster Titles, Fighters, and LEGO Games
If the North American PlayStation Store sale doesn’t offer anything of interest to you, then you might want to check out the latest European sale. The store across the pond is offering discounts on blockbuster titles like Battlefield V and Red Dead Redemption 2, fighting games, the LEGO franchise, and more.
The full list of discounted titles is as follows:
Weekend offers until February 18, 2019:
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince…
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
- Hunting Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Tennis World Tour
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- V-Rally 4
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
Offers until February 20th:
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Movie Videogame
- LEGO Movies Game Bundle
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Incredibles
- LEGO Worlds
- Battlefield World War Bundle
- Battlefield™ V Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Season Pass
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
- Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally® PLUS PLAYSTATION®VR BUNDLE
- EA SPORTS™ 19 Bundle
- F1 2018
- FIFA The Journey Trilogy
- Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition
- Madden NFL 19 – FIFA 19 Bundle
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Overwatch® Legendary Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- RIDE 3 – Season Pass
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
- Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K19 Season Pass
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
[Source: PlayStation Blog]