Epic Games Officially Taking Legal Action Over the Disastrous ‘Fortnite Live’

One of the craziest stories from over the weekend was the “Fortnite Live” debacle. An event taking place in Norwich, England, the event was advertised as bringing the battle royale sensation to life. Unfortunately, it was far from that and featured minimal attractions that had little connection to Fortnite. Many who attended the festival demanded a refund. The worst part? None of it was officially licensed, even though it used the Fortnite name and characters extensively. While Epic originally offered no comment on the mess, the company has now officially confirmed it is pursuing legal action against the people behind the event.

Epic gave the following statement to Eurogamer:

The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it’s inside the game or at official public events like last year’s Fortnite Pro-Am. Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich and we’ve issued a claim against the organizers in the High Court of London.

Somewhat shockingly, organizer Shaun Lord already noted plans to make the event an annual thing. However, there’s a strong chance that this move will put those plans on ice. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

Epic has certainly found itself in a couple of tricky legal situations in the last few months. However, it did manage to get itself out of the long-running drama over the numerous emotes found in-game, as it was ruled that the iconic “Carlton” dance could not be copyrighted.

[Source: Eurogamer]