PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

DiRT Rally 2.0 Spins Out as Servers Struggle During Early Access

February 22, 2019Written by Janet Garcia

Dirt Rally 2 servers

DiRT Rally 2.0‘s early access launch is off to a rough start, as server issues prevent players from progressing and/or saving properly. Players have taken to Reddit to explain some of the issues they’re experiencing when it comes to RaceNet being down. One of the core problems is the fact that even the single-player career mode require internet access. Without a stable connection, it can’t be played.

A few players even lost all their progress, due to server issues “because a discrepancy between local and RaceNet save data was detected.”

The official DiRT Rally Twitter account replied to someone’s question on the matter, stating the online requirement—even for single player—is to ensure no one hacks or cheats the system. So for better or worse, it’s here to stay.

The team is well aware of the issue and has just implemented a fix for this connectivity problem. They promise to keep an eye on it as Early Access continues prior to the game’s official launch.

DiRT Rally 2.0 will launch on February 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our review.

Tags: , , ,
There Are No Devil May Cry 5 DLC Plans After Bloody Palace
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2019 All Rights Reserved.