Fallout 76 Content Roadmap for 2019 Could Turn This Game Around

Originally launching on November 14, 2018, Fallout 76 has had a brutally rough start. Heavily critiqued by critics and fans alike, Bethesda knew early on that it had to make changes. Back in December, the team announced they’d be rolling out a new PvP mode (set to release March 2019) and have more major content updates throughout 2019. Today, we got a roadmap for what’s to come.

The 2019 roadmap consists of three content updates: Wild Appalachia (Spring 2019), Nuclear Winter (Summer 2019), and Wastelanders (Fall 2019). Across these seasons, players can expect new quests, game modes, events, and features.

Below are the official details for what’s included in each update. The first one, Wild Appalachia starts on March 12, 2019.

New Quests: Shear Terror! – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths.

– Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths. New Quests: Ever Upwards – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility.

– Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility. New Features: Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams.

– Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams. New Features: C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps.

– Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps. New Features: Brewing and Distilling – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes.

– Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes. New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks.

– Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks. New Game Mode: Survival – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions, increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode. NUCLEAR WINTER RELEASE: SUMMER 2019 Summer will bring another series of major updates to Fallout 76, including Nuclear Winter – an entirely new way to play that changes the rules of the wasteland. New Game Mode: Nuclear Winter – An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland.

– An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland. New Vault Raids: Vaults 96 and 94 Opening – For our most seasoned players, test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids.

– For our most seasoned players, test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids. New Feature: Legendary Players – An all-new prestige system will allow players above level 50 to become Legendary, resetting their characters with all new more powerful abilities. WASTELANDERS RELEASE: FALL 2019 Embark on a tale with true choice and consequences in Wastelanders – our biggest and most ambitious update for 76. Wastelanders will include a new main questline, new factions, new events, new features and even more surprises.

It has been 100 days since Fallout 76 came out, and Bethesda is happy to report that server stability is up 300% since launch and players are putting in an average of 4 hours a day. These updates are exciting for fans, but Bethesda recognizes that progress isn’t a straight line. It stated, “We know the game had a difficult launch, and we’ve made mistakes along the way… We’ll probably make a few more, and when we do, we will work to correct them as quickly as possible.”

Are these updates enough to bring you into the wasteland? Let us know in the comments below.