We may have an idea of when the next Soulcalibur VI DLC character will join the fight. We had previously known that Soulcalibur veteran Amy would be joining the roster, but a date wasn’t given at the time. Well, it looks like she’ll be released on March 26, 2019, though there is a chance that date could be changed.

The news came from—of all things—an official Xbox video (please don’t yell at us), which just casually has the information on a banner. You can watch the video below, where the date shows up at around the 2:30 mark:

It must be stated that as of right now, Bandai Namco has yet to make a formal announcement regarding a release date. However, Microsoft is a pretty trustworthy source, so this date definitely has some plausibility to it. There is also a chance that this date could change. It’s certainly a curious way to announce things, but again, Microsoft doesn’t seem like one to give out misinformation.

Amy, who first appeared as a playable character in Soulcalibur III, is the third DLC character to join Soulcalibur VI. She joins fellow Soulcalibur veteran Tira, as well as NieR Automata’s 2B. In addition, a bunch of cosmetic items for Soulcalibur VI’s character creator were recently released, as well. All items can be downloaded as part of the season pass.

Soulcalibur 6 Amy Release Date Seemingly Revealed WATCH GALLERY

We’ll see if Bandai Namco makes an official announcement regarding Amy’s release. If it changes, we’ll be sure to let you know. However, it looks like she’ll be available on March 26, 2019. Soulcalibur VI, on the other hand, is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.