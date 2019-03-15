With the release of Assassin’s Creed III Remastered imminent, Ubisoft has revealed what to expect as far as gameplay improvements are concerned. The news went live in the recent monthly update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with details that suggest this remaster is far more than a visual upgrade.

According to the post from Ubisoft, many gameplay improvements were implemented thanks to fan feedback about Assassin’s Creed III’s original release in 2012. The updates will be most notably apparent in the game’s user interface, in-game economy, and stealth mechanics.

Read the full rundown of gameplay improvements below:

The game UI (user interface) has undergone a big makeover to better align with today’s standards (such as including color-blind settings to help spot enemies in the Mini Map) to deliver a more enjoyable player experience!

The in-game economy has been revamped to be easily visible and offer added benefits, such as additional weapons for crafting.

New stealth features are also included in the Remaster, as well as the ability to hide in bushes, call enemies over with a whistle, and perform double assassinations, creating a better balance between action and stealth.

In addition, Legacy Outfits will factor into the new and improved experience, paying homage to legendary assassins such as Alexios, Bayek, and Aguilar.

The technical upgrades seem as though they are nothing to scoff at, either. Apparently, the team behind the Assassin’s Creed III remaster wanted to ensure the title felt visually up to date with the franchise’s more current installments. As such, fans should expect to see the following technical improvements:

The remaster will include new enhancements that consist of higher-resolution textures, as well as support for 4K and HDR. Our vision was to take advantage of newer technology to bring this classic game up to match the quality of the current Assassin’s Creed games.

With increased model improvements and physically based rendering (PBR), Assassin’s Creed III Remastered displays more visually accurate images using real-world light and material properties that make the world feel more alive!

As previously noted, all of the title’s DLC will be included in the remastered release, in addition to a remastered version of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation. The collection can be purchased as a standalone, but season pass holders for AC Odyssey will receive access at no extra cost on March 29th.

[Source: Ubisoft]