Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Seems All But Confirmed

Another year, another set of Call of Duty leaks. This time, they all revolve around Modern Warfare 4.

It’s an oft-requested title, and one that has attracted its fair share of fake leaks, but if recent developments are anything to go by, it looks like Modern Warfare 4 is certainly this year’s Call of Duty.

In February 2019, a cryptic tease by Infinity Ward’s Communications Manager, Ashton Williams, led people to believe that the developer was either working on a new Modern Warfare title or he was teasing the Modern Warfare 2 remaster that was outed by European rating board, PEGI. For those not familiar with Call of Duty‘s development cycles, it’s Infinity Ward’s turn this year and we already know that the studio isn’t working on Ghosts 2 so that’s out of question.

Earlier this week, a group of college football players were caught discussing Modern Warfare 4 on video after attending a private Call of Duty event. Following this, Tennessee Titans Quarterback, Marcus Mariot, was heard talking about the game on a Fortnite Twitch stream. But here’s where we actually stop short of a confirmation: a tweet by former Infinity Ward developer, Robert Bowling.

Bowling, a former Call of Duty Creative Strategist and Infinity Ward lead, told Twitter user chuyylo to “buy some brown pants” in response to a tweet where the fan said that he’d crap himself if reports of Modern Warfare 4 are true.

You better buy some brown pants. — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) April 24, 2019

In addition to the above, it seems that a couple of gaming outlets with sources close to Infinity Ward are aware of Modern Warfare 4‘s existence. One such publication is reportedly Eurogamer.

The website recently published an article about Call of Duty, with the first words of the first four paragraphs spelling out Modern Warfare 4.

E3 is almost around the corner, and we’ll find out very soon if Modern Warfare 4 is in development or not. Stay tuned.

[Source: PCGamesN]

(Note: the image above is from Modern Warfare Remastered)