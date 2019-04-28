Following the publication of its latest financial report, Sony Corporation updated hardware and software sales figures for its PlayStation family. While the PS4 was the highlight of this week’s coverage, another interesting tidbit of information that the company revealed was PS3’s unit sales as of March 31, 2017.

According to Sony, the last-gen console has sold 87.4 million units, which puts it slightly ahead of rival Xbox 360. Per the latest official data available, Microsoft’s console has sold 84 million units as of June 2014. While this figure may have increased since then, it’s worth noting that Xbox 360’s production ceased in 2016.

As of March 31, 2019, the PlayStation 3 has sold 999.4 million software units. Interestingly, Sony did not reveal PS Vita hardware or software sales figures.

The full table is as follows:

Cumulative Worldwide Hardware Unit Sales (Sell-in)

PS1 – More than 102.4 million as of March 31, 2012

PS2 – More than 155.0 million as of March 31, 2012

PSP – More than 76.4 million as of March 31, 2012

PS3 – More than 87.4 million as of March 31, 2017

PS4 – 96.8 million as of March 31, 2019

Cumulative Worldwide Software Unit Sales (Sell-in)

PS1 – More than 962.0 million as of March 31, 2012

PS2 – More than 1537.0 million as of March 31, 2012

PSP – More than 331.0 million as of March 31, 2012

PS3 – More than 999.4 million as of March 31, 2019

PlayStation Network

PlayStation Plus Subscribers – 36.4 million as of March 31, 2019

Back in March, Sony announced that it was ending after-sales service for some PS3 models as well as the PSP (and its official peripherals). The CECH-3000 series 160GB and 320GB models, which released between June 2011 and March 2012, won’t be accepted for after-sales service after May 31, 2019. The company said that it has exhausted its inventory of spare parts and components, and they’re no longer in production.

Sony’s next-gen console, tentatively called PS5, currently doesn’t have a release window but we know it won’t be releasing anytime before mid-late 2020.

[Source: SIE]