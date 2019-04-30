Following a wave of criticism and fan feedback, NetherRealm Studios has launched a patch, Update 1.03, to address some of Mortal Kombat 11‘s more pressing issues. These problems include the Towers of Time difficulty curve, low Koin rewards, and other problems. In addition to releasing an update that tweaks said troubles, the studio also awarded players a special gift in the form of Koins, Souls, Time Crystals, and Hearts. This “Community Gift” serves as NetherRealm’s thank you to fans who have stuck with the game, despite the controversy.

With regards to Towers of Time, Update 1.03 addresses the painstaking modifiers and unfair difficulty curve that seemingly favors AI opponents. Some of the tweaks worth noting are a reduction in enemy AI’s health on higher levels, an adjusted AI difficulty curve, and lowered damage for many of the mode’s modifiers. There’s also been an increase in Koin rewards, which players will find present in Ranked Matches and while powering through Towers of Time.

For a full rundown of everything Patch 1.03 adjusts for Mortal Kombat 11, check out the patch notes listed below.

General Gameplay Adjustments:

Fixed an exploit that allowed for more than one variation of a character to be set as default, which could then result in an online desync when trying to select that character

Fixed a rare issue that occurred if the user lost internet connectivity while customizing their character, which would sometimes result in that variation being saved with some items being locked

Fixed a rare issue that was affecting some user progression after using Kenshi’s blindfold in the Krypt to fully drain their Soul Fragments

Move list and frame data corrections

Integrated launch day gameplay server-side data

Tweaks to online match-making

AI adjustments

Fixed a rare crash involving trying to use quick moves list in story mode

Fixed a rare crash in the Totem Pole tower in The Gauntlet

Fixed a crash related to pausing and unpausing the game

Corrected some incorrect instruction text in tutorial mode

Enabled Dev Slayer functionality

Kitana’s Fans will no longer sometimes remain invisible if she is interrupted out of Edenian Fade with specific timing

Hotfix server data will no longer sometimes become invalid when the game is booted up online

Fixed a rare crash involving using a consumable near a chest in The Krypt

Increased rewards for breakables in The Krypt

Adjusted rewards from AI Battle mode

Increased Koin rewards for winning Ranked Matches

Towers of Time Adjustments:

Adjusted AI difficulty curve

Further opponent health reductions in higher level Towers

Performing a Fatal Blow while standing in an active modifier will no longer sometimes cause unexpected behavior or a crash

Ice based modifiers will no longer attempt to freeze players during invalid states

Adjusted and removed modifiers from many Daily Towers

Increased Koin Rewards for kompleting Towers and Tower Platforms

Increased Dragon Challenge Koin rewards

Increased post fight Koin rewards

Increased amount of Hearts earned from Fatalities, Brutalities, and Mercies

Lowered modifier damage for many modifiers

Adjusted the lifespan of several modifiers

Dramatically increased cooldowns on Tag Assist modifiers

Fixed a missing Reduced Damage modifier in The Gauntlet

Several Gift/Curse Modifiers are now considered projectiles allowing them to interact with moves that effect projectiles as intended

Adjusted Gauntlet difficulty and progression requirements

Disabler Konsumables now work with all intended modifiers

Improved targeting for several Konsumables

Sektor Hunter Killer Protocol Modifier is now disabled by the Rocket Disabler Konsumable

Corrected some multipliers on Augments for some characters which were inconsistent with others

Fixed incorrect Armor interactions with some Modifiers

Decreased Konsumable cooldowns for players

Fans will receive the following items in the Community Gift from NetherRealm Studios:

500,000 Koins

500 Hearts

1,000 Soul Fragments

1,000 Time Krystals

According to the Reddit post on the Mortal Kombat subreddit, which features the above patch notes, the Community Gift items must be obtained by no later than May 6, 2019 at 8am CST.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now across the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via Game Revolution]