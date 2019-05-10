Fulfill a Promise.

Leon Belmont had it good. He was a baron. He had a fiance. Then, things went horribly wrong. Dracula struck in this, the game that is chronologically the first installment. Walter Bernhard, a vampire, took Leon’s fiance, Sarah, to a foreboding castle.

And so, the wheels are set in motion. Leon comes across a whip with the potential to gain extraordinary power. He finds a foe who he can’t face until he has toppled various minions. He meets Death. Then, when all is said and done, we get to see the origin of many Castlevania staples.

Now, That Whip Has Become the Bane of the Children of the Night.

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence is a way to do a prequel right. Because Dracula is entirely new to everyone involved and isn’t such an established evil yet, there is an opportunity to establish things. The castle is ominous and filled with monsters, but doesn’t have the same connotations yet. The ability to roam it freely and handle the five areas whenever someone would like makes sense, because there aren’t mechanics in place yet to give additional abilities and adaptations.

The acquisition and advancement of the first Vampire Killer whip is also critical here. We know the Belmonts have this legacy and legendary weapon capable of damaging otherwise near invincible sorts of foes. But how did it happen? What lengths did they have to go to in order to get it? What sacrifices were made? If this were only a “good” 3D Castlevania, it would be enough reason to play. But getting these answers makes it even more important. After experiencing everything Leon went through, it is almost like we also went through the same ordeals and made the same sacrifices for the greater good.

No More Lamenting.

Is Castlevania: Lament of Innocence one of the best entries in the series? That is debatable. It is definitely one of the better 3D ones, though! Now that these games are desirable and in fashion again, pursue one of this pure experience on your PS2 or PS3. You can find it on the North American PlayStation Store for the latter system for $9.99.

Essential Reading: