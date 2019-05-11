It’s time for another monthly Assassin’s Creed Odyssey update, and this one takes players to a small village in Lokris where they have to fight their own imposter and clear their name.

The quest is part of The Lost Tales of Greece, which is free for all players. Titled One Really, Really Bad Day, this chapter will require players to figure out the identity of the person tarnishing their reputation, and put an end to their scheme.

One Really, Really Bad Day will be available on Tuesday, May 14th. Don’t forget that you need to reach Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s fifth chapter to unlock The Lost Tales of Greece.

In addition to the above, Ubisoft will be adding the Herakles character pack, Hydra naval pack, and Herakles himself to the game. An overview of the items and accompanying update is as follows:

HERAKLES CHARACTER PACK

Undaunted, you will overcome any challenge with your might and bring your foes down around you with the Herakles Character Pack. This pack contains a gear set, a mount, and an axe.

HYDRA NAVAL PACK

To be near the Hydra means your fate is sealed. To become the Hydra means you have control over fate itself. Take on the seas with the Hydra Naval Pack, which contains a ship design, a figurehead, and a crew theme.

HERAKLES

The Hydra Naval Pack will include Herakles to aid in your journey.

The aforementioned content will release on Tuesday, May 21st and will be available in the store and at the Oikos of the Olympians.

Last but not least, here are some of the improvements players can expect to see after Title Update 10 goes live:

Unique Legendary Lieutenants scale up with the player, increasing their perks over time.

scale up with the player, increasing their perks over time. Anigmata Ostrakas now indicate their region.

now indicate their region. Items assigned on another loadout are now indicated with a visual hint.

on another loadout are now indicated with a visual hint. Reduced weekly contract objectives to make them simpler and faster to complete.

For more on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, check out our hub.

