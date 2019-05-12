A Reddit user has discovered a nice little Black Panther Easter Egg in Mortal Kombat 11 that pays homage to the famous “Wakanda Forever” salute.

After clearing Tarkatan warrior Baraka’s third tower in Towers of Time, players unlock the “Tarkata Forever” cinematic that shows Baraka cross his arms the same way Chadwick Boseman can be seen doing in the Black Panther movie. Check out the image below:

There are plenty of other interesting Easter Eggs in Mortal Kombat 11, a few of which you can check out below (potential spoilers so proceed at your own risk):

Shao Kahn referencing President Donald Trump: a scene in the game sees the character addressing Kollector and saying, “let us make Outworld great again.”

Toy Story Easter Egg: the name “Cassie” is written at the bottom of Johnny Cage’s shoe akin to “Andy” scribbled at the bottom of Woody’s boot.

References to Disney’s Frozen: Cassie Cage can be heard referring to Frost as “Elsa.” In Frost vs. Frost matches, both iterations of the character can be heard using lines from the song Let It Go.

Did our readers discover any Easter Eggs in Mortal Kombat 11? Share your favorite ones with us below!

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Despite receiving positive reviews overall, the game ran into a bit of controversy at launch due to its excessive grind (which has since been improved) and the amount of in-game currencies and unlockables. As if that wasn’t enough, developer NetherRealm Studios came under fire after allegations of severe crunch, harassment, and poor working conditions surfaced online. The allegations are currently under investigation.

For more on Mortal Kombat 11, make sure to read our review.

[Source: Reddit via GameRant, GameRevolution, EventHubs, GamingBolt]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.