Ubisoft Is Working on a Matchmaking Solution for The Division 2 Raids

The Division 2‘s raids are off to a bit of a rough start. The lack of a matchmaking feature has earned criticism from the game’s community, and performance differences between the PC and console versions have made it almost impossible for console players to complete a raid.

While Ubisoft has yet to address console issues, the developer has revealed that it’s currently working on some form of a matchmaking solution for players who don’t want to have to look for a team outside of the game. However, the developer has noted that introducing matchmaking to raids is not as straightforward as it seems.

Creative Director, Chadi El Zibaoui, explained during a recent livestream:

You need to be sure that the team you are going to work with has microphones, speaks the same language, and has the proper gear to support the team. It’s not about simple matchmaking as we do for the missions. A mission or any other content, eventually, you can play with randoms, and you will manage to beat that content. For the raid, if we deliver such matchmaking, it will be tougher, if not impossible, for you to complete the content.

Some players have noted that Bungie’s Destiny also lacks a matchmaking feature for raids but with eight-player raids, The Division 2‘s players are finding it harder to get into groups. Additionally, a lot of players who aren’t part of communities outside of the game are feeling left out.

Ubisoft hasn’t said what kind of matchmaking it’s considering, and when it plans to introduce the feature to the raids. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Have any of our readers attempted The Division 2‘s raids on the PlayStation 4? Let us know how it went for you.

