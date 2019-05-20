Here’s Your Chance to Ask Atlus Anything About Persona 5 Royal

In case you were wondering about the upcoming Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced version of Persona 5, you’ll have the opportunity to ask Atlus anything you desire. The company recently posted a “Morgana Anything Box,” which allows you to submit questions pertaining to the game. Some of the questions may be answered on the official Persona Twitter page. Obviously, the company probably won’t reveal any story details, but asking more mechanic-based questions might prompt an answer.

If you’re interested in submitting a question, visit the website here. One thing to note is that it’s in Japanese and Google translate isn’t perfect, but it should be enough to understand the form. After you fill out the first part of the form, you’ll have up to 200 characters to ask anything your heart desires.

From what we know so far, Persona 5 Royal will include 4K support and UI improvements. Additionally, the game will feature a new opening and ending, new enemies, new music, and more. Most notably, Royal will add a new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, but it’s unclear if she will be an ally or an enemy, so we’ll have to wait to find out.

If you’re someone who sank 100 hours into the original, this might be different enough to warrant an additional playthrough. Likewise, if you still haven’t played Persona 5, waiting for Royal might be the way to go, since it seems like it will be the definitive version.

At this point, we know Persona 5 Royal will release on October 31, 2019 in Japan, with a more general release window of 2020 in the West. We’ll hopefully hear more about a release date in North America soon.

What are some questions you’ll ask Atlus? We’re curious to know more about the new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, for sure. Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Atlus via Siliconera]