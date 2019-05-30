It’s time to answer the call, as Ghostbusters: The Game Remastered has officially been announced. The remaster was first discovered via a ratings board leak, but now it’s been made official. Set to release later in 2019, it is being handled by World War Z developer Saber Interactive and will be published by Mad Dog Games.

The news was announced in a trailer showing the iconic foursome in all their high definition goodness:

Ghostbusters: The Video Game originally released back in 2009 for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable, among other systems. It is notable for featuring the the original Ghostbusters cast, including Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. It centers around the player, who is a new recruit to the Ghostbusters team. You’ll go on a variety of missions with the other members, taking down paranormal baddies all throughout New York City. Back then, we gave it a somewhat mixed review. While we praised the visuals and the feeling of strapping on a proton pack, it was criticized for a lack of depth.

While Ghostbusters: The Video Game is a decade old at this point, the team itself hasn’t left the video game world entirely. Back in 2017, the Ghostbusters VR experience allowed fans to experience life as a Ghostbuster like never before. Ghostbusters even had a presence in the dearly departed LEGO Dimensions, featuring elements from both iterations of the team. Unfortunately, other efforts have been less successful, such as the 2016 Ghostbusters tie-in game. It was hampered by negative reviews, including our own, which said it “doesn’t have a single interesting idea in it.” The developer of that title later filed for bankruptcy, and it was recently delisted from digital storefronts.

While it doesn’t have a release date, we do know Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will release in 2019. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.