Sony might not be attending E3, but it still wants players to keep PlayStation in mind this summer. The PlayStation Days of Play sale just launched, and it features huge discounts on tons of PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories. The sale starts today, June 7th, and will run through June 17th. Once it ends, everything will jump back up to normal price, so make sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.

There are some great highlights in the sale, including an uncommon discount on the PS4 Pro and a special Limited Edition Days of Play PS4 Slim console. Many colors of the DualShock 4 are on sale (including my favorite, the semi-translucent Crystal DualShock 4), and you can get a full year of PlayStation Plus for only $40. On the games side of things, most of Sony’s biggest PS4 exclusives are on sale for up to half off, meaning you can get games like God of War and Spider-Man for just $20. If you’re missing any of this generations best games, now is the time to pick them up.

You can check out everything that’s on sale below.

Are you planning on picking anything up in the PlayStation Days of Play Sale? Make sure you get whatever you want before the sale is over on June 17th!