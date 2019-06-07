A new community transmission for Star Wars Battlefront 2 has dropped, confirming that the game will be receiving new content pertaining to the Clone Wars era on June 26, 2019. For starters, this month Star Wars Battlefront 2 players can look forward to a new map in Capital Supremacy. Naboo is being added into the game giving players yet another iconic planet to wage war on.

Another new addition to the game this month, players will finally be able to play as the much requested Droidekas, complete with their iconic dual blasters and energy shield. The Galactic Republic will also have something new for players, as the TX-130 tank is being added into the game as well. DICE described the tank as being agile, but still capable of packing a punch.

If you are in need of some more appearances to spend your hard earned credits on, look no further. The “General Skywalker” appearance is on its way to the game, allowing Anakin fans to wear his iconic appearance from the Clone Wars series. The skin will cost 1,000 crystals or 40,000 credits. Some new Clone Trooper skins are also being added into the game. The 212th Recon Division, and the 41st Scout Battalion, are making their way into Star Wars Battlefront 2 with their iconic armors. The 212th Recon Division skins will be classified as Rare and cost 500 crystals or 20,000 credits, and the 41st Scout Battalion skins will be classified as Epic and cost 1.000 crystals or 40,000 credits.

DICE also gave some details on content that players can look forward to in the months to come. The Felucia map (a fan favorite from the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 on PS2) will be added into Capital Supremacy later in 2019, and the dev team is adding some community quests into the game in July. If players complete these quests they will gain access to certain exclusive animated poses and voice lines for the game’s heroes and villains (which can be added to the new VO wheel). DICE spoke briefly about the fact that they will be adding new ways to play the game for players who want more than just the normal PVP experience in Star Wars Battlefront 2, but didn’t give details on exactly what form that will end up taking. Stay tuned for August, when the team will provide more information on Felucia, and the rest of the content planned to release in the coming months!

Are you glad to see Droidekas are making their way into Star Wars Battlefront 2 this month? What do you think about Felucia being added into the game later in 2019? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]