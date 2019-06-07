As we’ve been covering with the likes of Elden Ring and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Bandai Namco’s E3 2019 beans have been thoroughly (allegedly) spilled. Thanks to an unfortunate security issue with Bandai Namco’s website, we (allegedly) know all three of its big reveals. This one is quite significant, as we now have our first look at what’s up with Tales of in the series’ new, post-Hideo Baba world. Allegedly. The new game is called Tales of Arise, and it’s boasting some impressive visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Among the leaked information is a plot synopsis for Tales of Arise, along with the usual key feature bullet points. Tales of Arise‘s setting seems to involve interplanetary travel and politics, as the central conflict is a class struggle between two neighboring planets. Rena holds a position of power over Dahna, the latter existing under the former’s rule for over 300 years. The people of Rena appears to see Dahna as a source of labor and resources. From there the synopsis takes on a sort of Romeo and Juliet vibe, with the two leads being from either planet respectively, working together to “change their fate and create a new future.”

The key feature list is about what one would expect from a new Tales of game. Advertised here are the new Unreal 4 visuals, new mechanical updates to the classic Tales of real time battle systems, and animation from anime studio ufotable. This leak also includes high-res screenshots, so it’s pretty hard to not take it at face value.

This is the first Tales of game since Hideo Baba left the franchise, moving to a now-defunct studio at Square Enix before leaving that project as well. God Eater‘s Yusuke Tomizawa now holds the production reins, and Tales of Arise will be out first taste of what that means.

Notably missing from this leak is any sort of release information.

Source: Gematsu