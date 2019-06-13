Check out These God of War Anniversary Pins

If you’re a fan of Santa Monica Studio’s latest God of War game, then you may be in luck! The PlayStation Gear Store has some brand new collector’s pins which you may want to have a look at. There are two sets of pins covering just about every important character from the game, including Kratos, Atreus (or Boy, whichever you prefer), Brok and Sindri, and Jormungandr the World Serpent.

The entire list of pins in both sets is as follows:

Anniversary Pin Set 1 (Available for $44.95)

Kratos

Atreus

Brok

Sindri

Mimir

Jormungandr

Anniversary Pin Set 2 (Available for $36.95)

Freya

Baldur

Magni

Modi

Sigrun

The pins are red, made out of recessed soft enamel, and may look familiar if you recall the avatar pack which was released shortly after a theme dropped in celebration of God of War‘s one year anniversary, (Well, except the avatar pack was free.)

God of War, the fourth game in the long running series, released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018. The game sees Kratos and his son, Atreus, journey across Midgard with one goal in mind: scatter the ashes of Kratos’ wife, Faye. Along the way, things become a little more complicated, as Kratos and Atreus are pulled into a conflict that they did not intend to be a part of. The game features smooth, satisfying combat and a well written narrative which adds depth to Kratos, something players had not seen before in the series. The game is a heartwarming story about loss and trying to protect those who matter most to you, no matter the cost. Read our review of God of War!

What do you think about these God of War anniversary pins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to play God of War yet, you can pick up the game on Amazon.

[Source: PlayStation Gear Store (1), (2)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.