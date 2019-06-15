Former IGN journalist, Colin Moriarty, had us all raising eyebrows when he claimed in his recent Sacred Symbols podcast that Microsoft once considered releasing Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PlayStation 4.

“I have it on good authority that Master Chief Collection was being talked about on PS4 years ago,” he said. “Like, I have that on great authority.”

A ComicBook article covering this rumor was immediately picked up by Twitter users, and caught the attention of Halo Franchise Director, Frank O’Connor. While he isn’t in a position to confirm or deny Moriarty’s claim, O’Connor hinted that it’s something Microsoft might have considered but didn’t actually make plans for.

“I’m not aware of the details of conversations between the platforms at a corporate level but the distance between ‘plans’ and some ‘what if for instance’ conversations is a meaningful gulf,” he tweeted. “We’ve had plenty of those over the years but not one line of code was even glanced at.”

“This doesn’t address or dismiss the veracity of the article, by the way, I’m just pointing out the semantics as it relates to ‘plan,'” O’Connor added in a subsequent tweet.

The idea of Microsoft releasing its tentpole franchise on a rival’s platform is certainly interesting. The critically-acclaimed series has inspired books, comics, live action adaptations, toys, and much more.

We’ll update our readers if we learn that there’s more to this rumor. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this and if you’d like to see Halo make its way to the PS4.

[Source: Sacred Symbols (Podbay) via ComicBook, Frank O’Connor (Twitter)]