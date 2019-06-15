Crystal Dynamics’ Lead Creative Director, Shaun Escayg, has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will feature microtransactions but they won’t have an impact on gameplay.

Speaking to IGN, Escayg gave an example of cosmetic microtransactions but Lead Combat Designer, Vincent Napoli, added that the developer will also offer ways for players to customize their experience.

“There will be custom outfits that you can purchase in microtransactions,” said Escayg. “There are other aesthetic ways to customize your player card and your player experience, but there is nothing that affects the gameplay,” added Napoli.

The duo didn’t reveal any further details.

Square Enix confirmed earlier this week that all of Marvel’s Avengers post-launch heroes and regions will be added for free. Additionally, the game will not include any loot boxes or pay-to-win content.

We expect post-launch DLC plans to be revealed in due course. For now, only the initial lineup of characters has been revealed, which includes Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor.

In other Marvel’s Avengers news, Square Enix has revealed that the game will feature a single-player campaign that can be played offline. However, there will be multiplayer missions that you’ll be able to tackle with up to four players.

Responding to criticisms of the game’s presentation, the publisher has said that it currently has no plans to change character designs.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more on the game, check out our recent coverage and stay tuned for more.

[Source: IGN, GameSpot]