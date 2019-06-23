Despite acknowledging the challenges involved in reviving older video games, Square Enix has expressed its desire to release “whole series” of popular games just so players can experience them again.

That’s according to Chief Executive Officer and President, Yosuke Matsuda, who told Game Informer that the company wants to “put entire series out there” regardless of “what the profitability looks like on individual titles.”

“Remakes are harder, more challenging than you might think,” he added. “Just by nature of being a remake, it means that there was an original and I believe that you have to be able to surpass the original. It’s not enough just to do straight reprints of the old one because you also want to get new fans to be able to enjoy it.”

Matsuda is of the view that remakes should aim to please fans both old and new, which makes them “quite challenging.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matsuda shed some light on Square Enix’s decision to deliver Final Fantasy VII Remake in installments, revealing that the company held a “variety of discussions” on how to best handle the remake of “such a famous game” before arriving at that approach.

“It is true that each of the individual games will be released as independent games,” Matsuda continued. “That’s how the development team is making them. And so for that reason, I’d like for you to think of them as something you can play as standalone and itself contains a game and I think that they will be worth playing in that way.”

The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on March 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our hands-on preview from E3 2019 to see how it’s shaping up.

