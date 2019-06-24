Yakuza fans have almost an embarrassment of riches right now. Right before the general public can get their hands on Judgment, Sega has announced it will be revealing more details on the next game in the series. In addition, we’ll finally see the face of this new title’s co-star. Sega plans on giving all of this information on July 10, 2019, so fans won’t have to wait too long!

This new Yakuza title (which is still untitled) will star a brand new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga. Kasuga first appeared in Yakuza Online, a title that has yet to release outside of Japan. While this series will star a new hero, whether it will feature original Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu is currently up in the air. When pressed on the issue, producer Daisuke Sato said, “this is not a question I can answer.”

While hopefully we’ll see a substantial look at gameplay, as well as a final title, we do know one thing for certain that will be revealed: the supporting protagonist of this game. If you recall, back in March Sega announced a contest to find Kasuga’s co-star. Sega plans on revealing who nabbed this prime role as part of the information blowout. Hopefully we’ll get more clarity on her overall role in the game, as well.

There’s a whole lot we don’t know about this title yet, including any sort of release window. However, Sega has previously confirmed it will be a PlayStation 4 title, so it could be sooner than we think. However, there’s plenty of Yakuza out there now for fans to dig into. While those who preordered it digitally have been able to play it, we’re on the eve of the wide release of Judgment. A spin-off of Yakuza, we gave it a positive review, calling it “a refreshing change of character, tone, and voice.” In addition, a remaster of Yakuza 5 recently released in Japan, though there’s no word on a Western release yet.

[Soure: Gamebase via Gematsu]