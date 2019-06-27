The E3 2019 Game Critics Awards winners have been revealed, featuring the show’s most popular games. The list of nominees was huge, spanning lots of memorable games, but now the best of the best have been picked. It looks like Final Fantasy VII and Doom Eternal were popular, taking home multiple awards each.

Most notably, Final Fantasy VII won the Best of Show award. After its impressive E3 showing, this is no surprise. Additionally, much praise should be given to Ubisoft for its work on Watch Dogs: Legion, as it won the best Action/Adventure award.

Below you’ll find the full list of winners:

Best of Show

Final Fantasy VII Remake

(Square Enix for PS4)

Best Original Game

The Outer Worlds

(Obsidian/Private Division for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Best Console

Final Fantasy VII Remake

(Square Enix for PS4)

Best VR/AR Game

Phantom: Covert Ops

(nDreams/Oculus Studios for Oculus Quest, PC)

Best PC Game

Doom Eternal

(id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

(Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

(id Software/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox)

Best Action/Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion

(Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

Best RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

(Square Enix for PS4)

Best Racing Game

Crash Team Racing

(Beenox/Activision for PS4, Xbox)

Best Sports Game

EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

(Konami for PS4, Xbox)

Best Strategy Game

John Wick Hex

(Bithell Games/Good Sheperd for Mac, PC)

Best Family/Social Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

(Next Level Games/Nintendo for Switch)

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

(Infinity Ward/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox)

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes

(Luis Antonio/Annapurna for PC, Xbox)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

(Bungie for PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox)

What do you make of this list? Do any winners stand out to you? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Game Critics Awards]