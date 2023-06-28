Final Fantasy 16 Becomes Fastest-Selling PS5 Exclusive

Final Fantasy 16 has become the fastest-selling PS5 exclusive within the first week of release. The game doesn’t quite top the list of fastest-selling PlayStation games, however; several multiplatform games like God of War Ragnarök have claimed higher spots.

Final Fantasy 16 sales reach 3 million copies

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

Square Enix revealed today Final Fantasy 16 has passed 3 million sold both digitally and at retail since release. While the publisher was reportedly concerned about the game’s pre-order numbers, Final Fantasy 16 is the sixth fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive of all time and the fastest-selling PS5 exclusive.

God of War Ragnarok is the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive of all time, and shifted 5.1 million copies in its first week. The game was released simultaneously on PS5 and PS4 in November 2022 and has since sold around 11 million copies. Twitter user @Zuby_Tech compiled the rest of the list complete with figures for their first week and lifetime sales, which includes games from several of Sony’s own studios:

God Of War Ragnarok: 5.1+ million (11+ million lifetime sales) The Last Of Us Part II: 4+ million (10+ million lifetime sales) Final Fantasy VII Remake: 3.5+ million (5+ million shipped) Marvel’s Spider-Man: 3.3+ million (20+ million lifetime sales) God Of War: 3.1+ million (23+ million lifetime sales) Final Fantasy XVI: 3+ million Ghost Of Tsushima: 2.4+ million (9.73+ million lifetime sales)

Meanwhile, the relationship between Sony and Square Enix has “never been stronger” according to PlayStation head Jim Ryan. Rumors persist that Sony is looking to buy Square Enix, but no evidence exists to support this claim at the moment. However, recent reports from the ongoing FTC vs. Microsoft hearing revealed that Microsoft drew up a proposal to purchase Square Enix to add to its Xbox portfolio in 2019. Of course, this deal never materialized.