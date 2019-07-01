This week’s PS4 new releases includes Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Sea of Solitude, Stranger Things 3, and much more. No releases for the PSVR though, so get to your backlog.

All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

Asdivine Dios (Digital , Cross-Buy)

Brain Breaker (Digital) – Out 7/3

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (Digital, Retail)

Ovivo (Digital) – Out 7/3

Paradox Soul (Digital, Cross-Buy)

Scraper: First Strike (Digital)

Sea of Solitude (Digital) – Out 7/5

Stranger Things 3: The Game (Digital) – Out 7/3

Tour de France Season 2019 (Digital, Retail)

Will: A Wonderful World (Digital, Retail)

PS Vita New Releases

Asdivine Dios (Digital – Cross-Buy)

Paradox Soul (Digital, Cross-Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for July 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.