PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning August 7, 2023

As the summer season continues, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week of August 7, 2023 remains fairly short. The highlights of the week will be Atlas Fallen on PS5 and WrestleQuest on both PlayStation consoles, although there’s also a new PSVR game in the form of House Flipper VR.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of August 7 and 13, 2023.

PS5 Games

Tower of Fantasy (August 8)

WrestleQuest (August 8)

Fluffy Milo (August 9)

Legend Bowl (August 9)

Skabma – Snowfall (August 9)

Atlas Fallen (August 10)

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame (August 10)

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (August 10)

Sven – Completely Screwed (August 10)

House Flipper VR (August 11)

PS4 Games

Envasion (August 7)

Bright Lights of Svetlov (August 11)

Firefighter Simulator 911: Car Fire Truck Driver (August 11)

Food Truck Tycoon (August 11)

There are just 10 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly longer list of 13 new game releases. The biggest of those is Focus Entertainment’s monster-killing action RPG Atlas Fallen, which is releasing solely on PS5. There’s also the rather unusual mashup of pro wrestling and fantasy RPG in the form of WrestleQuest, a musical RPG called Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and the arrival of House Flipper on PSVR and PSVR 2. Finally, if The Expanse: A Telltale Series continues to follow its set schedule, Episode 2 Hunting Grounds will be released on August 10.