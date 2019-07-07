A physical version of Batman Arkham Collection is set to release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2019, if an Amazon UK listing is anything to go by. The set – which includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight – first released digitally on November 27, 2018.

While this may come as a disappointment to those who were looking forward to something new or at least a port of Arkham Origins, the physical version does offer some extra goodies. For starters, the definitive versions of the Arkham trilogy and all of their post-launch contents come in a nice steelbook. You’ll also get the Batman: Arkham Knight “Earth to Dark Knight” skin exclusively for the PS4.

In case you skipped the digital version, here’s an official description of what’s included:

Batman: Arkham collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection. Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the Explosive finale to the Arkham series In Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilise a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that developer Rocksteady Studios may be working on another Batman title but, so far, nothing convincing has come up. We’ll update our readers if there are any further developments.

[Source: Amazon UK via ResetEra]