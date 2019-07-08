If it wasn’t already obvious, CD Projekt RED has high standards. The Witcher series is perfectly emblematic of this, especially when taking into consideration the level of detail featured within The Witcher 3. As such, nothing less than exceptional should be expected of the studio’s upcoming sci-fi title, Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt intends to create a “top notch product,” which means there exists no room to settle for something that’s just considered “okay.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s UI Coordinator, Alvin Liu, addressed this and more during a recent interview with Video Game Chronicle. Upon being asked about feedback questionnaires the studio handed out after its behind-closed-doors E3 2019 demo, Liu explained such a move was an effort to receive feedback and improve the game where necessary. He told the publication the following,

CD Projekt is a company that’s full of gamers: we’re making games but also playing them. So to that effect we’re listening to everything and if you have comments about the game’s audio, we will pass it on, and if you have comments about lighting, we’ll send them to lighting. We just want to make a top notch product. Very few people at CDPR are settling for ‘OK’–we’re trying to do something exceptional here. In terms of feedback, we’ll listen to whatever you have–good or bad!

Does this mean significant changes may be made to the game, even with the release date fast-approaching? According to Liu, CD Projekt is “a bold company. Maybe it’s too late to set the game in medieval Europe–that might be too late! But we would never say never. We are looking forward to seeing the feedback from the demo.”

Liu also reiterated the studio’s sole focus is on PC and current-generation hardware. As such, plans for Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen consoles are not currently underway. Whenever the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles launch, CD Projekt will “assess and figure out the best way forward.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorders for the standard edition and the Collector’s Edition are already live online and at retail.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle]