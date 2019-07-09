During an interview with Daily Star, Infinity Ward’s Jacob Minkoff and Joel Emslie talked about the violence and terrorism that will be found in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The next installment in the Call of Duty series is not for the faint of heart, with instances of gruesome realistic violence, featuring callbacks to Modern Warfare 2’s controversial “No Russian” mission. This was an optional level that saw you playing as an undercover CIA agent to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group, while shooting civilians in an airport. The new Modern Warfare will tackle these difficult situations by “doing it tastefully.”

According to Emslie:

If you’re not a little bit uncomfortable or you’re not challenging yourself you’re just kind of doing the mediocre (sic) thing. If you’re feeling something even while you’re developing it you might have something significant there – it’s a matter of doing it tastefully. Infinity Ward has never been a gross-out studio – we’ve always treated things with high adventure, Indiana Jones and stuff like that. I think that we just try to carry that through but, you know, try to create some real provocative stuff that’s more memorable.

Daily Star was also told the game will feel “more lethal, more realistic, more intimate,” and that the studio is “extremely excited and invested in what they’re doing.” Infinity Ward wants to make Modern Warfare have weight and depth, with meaningful instances of violence, in contrast with previous entries that made killing feel almost meaningless.

It was also revealed that the missions would allow for more exploration, with less of an emphasis on linearity. This will be somewhat of a departure for the series, as many of the other games’ campaign modes lean heavily in a linear format.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to launch for PS4 and other platforms on October 25, 2019.

What do you make of Infinity Ward’s stance on violence with Modern Warfare? Let us know!

[Source: Daily Star]