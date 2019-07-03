In many respects, Infinity Ward is still being pretty tight lipped about the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Since its reveal this past May, information has emerged piecemeal. The latest bit of news, and it is indeed a bit, concerns a brand-new animation for the series. This may not sound like anything to write home about, yet it could make a huge difference both online and off. According to Animation Director, Mark Grigsby, Infinity Ward is adding in the ability to reload weapons while aiming down the sights.

Grigsby explained how the new feature will alter the moment-to-moment gameplay experience in a post on the Activision blog.

One other thing we added this year is the ADS [Aiming Down Sight] reload. In the past, if you’re ADS, and you’re shooting and you reload, the weapon would go off to the side, and you’d have to retrain to get to your target. This time if you reload, it stays on the target, so you can stay in the battle.

Earlier in the blog post, Grigsby discussed the significance of reloading to the overall experience, which seems to further explain why the new animation will be so instrumental to this year’s Modern Warfare.

The reload to me is the pinnacle of the weapon; it makes you feel–after you’ve taken down five different dudes in a room–and you reload, you go, ‘Shit yeah, you’re done!’

So how much of an affect will the new addition have on the game itself, especially where multiplayer is concerned? That remains to be seen. However, depending on what the eventual gameplay reveal showcases, fans may not have to wait too long to find out.

Modern Warfare will apparently be a different beast entirely, even beyond its debut of the ADS reload. Narrative rests at the heart of the upcoming experience from Infinity Ward, which is said to underscore realism and the true atrocities of war-related conflicts. Based on reports of playtesters crying while playing the game, Infinity Ward may have succeeded far beyond even the team’s own wildest dreams.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will hit store shelves this fall for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 25th.

[Source: Activision Blog via GamingBolt]