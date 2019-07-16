The mysterious new Super Monkey Ball game is here, and it turns out it’s a remake! Sega has officially announced Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball, a remake of 2006’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz. As expected, it will be for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While it will release on October 31, 2019 for the PS4 and Switch, a PC release date was not announced. In addition, a Western release has yet to be confirmed.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz first released on the Wii as a launch title in 2006. As that title made extensive use of the then-new Wii Remote controller, it will be interesting to see how this remake translates that control scheme to the more traditional Dualshock 4. The most recent issue of Weekly Famitsu includes an interview with Super Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi, as well as Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball producer Masao Shirosaki. We’ll likely get more information from that.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz Remake Announced for the PlayStation 4 WATCH GALLERY

A new Super Monkey Ball game had been expected for a while now, as Sega first trademarked the title back in May. Then ratings for the title began to creep up, first in Taiwan, and then Korea. This will be the first title in the series dedicated for consoles in almost ten years, as it began to find a home on mobile and handheld platforms.

Unfortunately, Sega has only confirmed this game so far for Japan. However, as we’ve seen ratings pop up in other countries, an international launch seems likely. A Western release could possibly coincide with the still-undated PC release, though nothing is official yet.

Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball will be released soon enough, bringing AiAi and friends back for normal levels and minigames. Are you excited for those cute little monkeys to roll their way towards the PS4? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]