Every year a digital exhibition, ChinaJoy, is held in Shanghai, China. As the region’s largest digital entertainment expo, it demands a lot of attention. This year, Sony has chosen to get involved, as the company will host a two-hour PlayStation press conference on August 1, 2019 at 5:30 pm GMT/12:30 pm CST.

At the moment, we don’t know what will be shown at this lengthy press conference. Surely, there will be significant news that’s especially relevant to the publisher’s Chinese market. For instance, updates concerning the PlayStation-supported China Hero Project may take center stage. According to the initiative’s listing on the PlayStation Asia website, the China Hero Project lends support to Chinese game developers. This project primarily aids start-up developer who wish to developer their work for both the Chinese and global markets.

While we can’t be too sure of what will or will not be shown during the ChinaJoy 2019 PlayStation conference, Sony has offered a few teases. Walmart Canada’s Senior Gaming, Tech & Media Editor, Paul Hunter, recently posted the following teaser images to his Twitter page.

PlayStation teasing 7 games for their Chinajoy two-hour press conference: pic.twitter.com/08b0qbMUpJ — The Hunter (@NextGenPlayer) July 17, 2019

When asked if any of these title will be from the company’s first-party studios, Hunter suggested there wouldn’t be. As always, fans should take speculation of any kind with a grain of salt. However, it’s probably best to also keep expectations at a minimum. Given the press conference’s setting, most of the news to come out of it, if not all of the news, will be geared towards PlayStation’s market in China.

Still, Western audiences are awaiting some kind of new information from the publisher. Big reveals have been scarce since Death Stranding’s release date announcement ahead of E3 2019, which Sony skipped in favor of hosting smaller announcements throughout the year via its State of Play broadcasts.

[Source: MP1st, PlayStation Asia]