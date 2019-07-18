Chucklefish has finally announced when PlayStation 4 players can get their hands on Wargroove. The turn-based tactical game will be here sooner than you may think! It will be released on July 23, 2019. While it will feature most of the things included in the previous releases, one major selling point will not be found on the PS4.

Designed in the vein of Nintendo’s Advance Wars, Wargroove players can lead their armies by stepping into the shoes of one of the fifteen commanders, each with their own motivations and agendas. It boasts a campaign over 20 hours long, giving tactics fans and newcomers alike plenty to dig into.

Wargroove also gives players an extensive editing tool, allowing them to make their own maps, campaigns, and even cutscenes. Players won’t even need to use mods to change the rules of a given match, giving them plenty of freedom to let their creativity shine on the battlefield.

Both online and local multiplayer is included, as well, allowing warring factions the chance to see who truly is the best. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), cross-platform play, which was found on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, will not be in the PS4 release. However, players can both share and download creations both to and from all other platforms.

Just like the Xbox One release, the PS4 port of Wargroove was worked on by Blitworks. It also comes after months of waiting on news. As the other platforms got Wargroove in February 2019, it’s certainly been a long time coming. However, earlier in the month Chucklefish teased that the wait was “nearly over,” and it wasn’t wrong. Now PlayStation users can finally get their hands on this critically-acclaimed title.

Wargroove will launch on the PlayStation 4 on July 23, 2019. Are you going to pick this title up? Let us know!

[Source: Chucklefish]