During E3 2019, fans were cheering about Cyberpunk 2077‘s April 2020 release date, as it meant the long wait is coming to an end. Ubisoft’s bosses, however, likely expressed glee for a different reason. Their published titles won’t have to compete with the CD Projekt RED RPG for revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. This much was confirmed during a recent investor’s call, where Chief Financial Officer Frédérick Duguet and CEO Yves Guillemot recounted the publisher’s performance for the fiscal year’s first quarter.

In the Q&A session of the call, Duguet explained that Cyberpunk 2077’s April 2020 launch could potentially benefit sales of Ubisoft releases earlier in the year. Yet, the publisher’s sigh of relief only means so much, since Ubisoft will remain “cautious.”

Duguet noted the following when discussing the matter,

On Q4, yes, it’s good news that Cyberpunk is not in the quarter but we will stay cautious on this. We stick to your assumption that we might have a strong potential competition in Q4. The key point for us was really to have a fantastic release with Wildlands at Q3 and that’s what we achieved, we believe that our guidance across our games in Q4 is a good reflection of all the potential of the games and of the potentially strong competition there.

With at least three Ubisoft titles set to launch in fiscal year 2020’s third quarter, it’s now wonder Duguet considers the Cyberpunk 2077 release good news. Gods & Monsters will arrive on February 25, 2020. Watch Dogs Legion is slate for a March 6th launch. And, finally, Rainbow Six: Quarantine is confirmed to arrive before the end of next March.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next spring on April 16, 2020. Preorders for both the RPG and its very pricey Collector’s Edition are already available at a variety of retail stores and online.

[Source: Ubisoft via Wccftech]