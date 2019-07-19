Hiya Toys will soon add yet another figurine to its line of Injustice 2 figures. This time, it is the Dark Knight who will take the center stage. The new figure represents an enhanced version of the crimefighter, which will bring launch with it a number of new accessories. The newest addition to the Hiya Toys line is will go on sale on an unspecified date in February 2020 for the price of $19.99.

The enhanced version of Hiya Toys’ Batman figure will come packed with a pair of interchangeable hands, a couple of Batarangs, a stand for the figure itself, and the Bat’s grapnel gun. With this highly articulated 3.75 scale figure, Hiya Toys depicts Batman’s suit as it appears in Injustice 2, its more customizable armor pieces on full display. Preorders are already live at online retailers, such as the Big Bad Toy Store.

For a better look at what may be your next Batman figurine, check out the image gallery featured below:

The toy manufacturer has other Injustice 2 figurines set to release soon as well. Specifically, figures for Supergirl and Wonder Woman will launch this September, both packaged with accessories appropriate to their respective characters. A new Harley Quinn figure repainted to mimic the Joker’s look was also recently announced by Hiya Toys, though it lacks a release date.

Even more figures based on NetherRealm Studios’ properties are set to launch this year. During San Diego Comic-Con 2019, which is currently underway, McFarlane Toys unveiled a full first look at its completed Mortal Kombat 11 figures. For now, the line only includes Scorpion and Sub-Zero, both of which are slated to launch this coming December. Specifics about the figurines themselves remain under wraps, however. For instance, pricing and packaging details, as well as information concerning each figure’s dimensions, are not publicly known.

[Source: Batman News, The Toyark]