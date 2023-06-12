Ed Boon Explains Why Mortal Kombat 1 Is Coming Before Injustice 3

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has said that NetherRealm Studios chose to make Mortal Kombat 1 before Injustice 3 for a number of good reasons and reassured fans that the developer isn’t done with the Injustice franchise.

Why Mortal Kombat 1 was prioritized over Injustice 3

In an interview with The Jeff Gerstmann Show, Boon said that NetherRealm decided to switch to a newer engine after Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, which was a monumental task. As a result, NetherRealm anticipated that the next game’s development would take a considerable amount of time, and the team didn’t want there to be a massive gap between Mortal Kombat 11 and its successor.

The engine upgrade was also followed by disruptions caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, leading to developers having to figure out a way forward amidst all the shutdowns.

“The thought was that if we did an Injustice game, it would have taken even longer and been seven years between MK games,” Boon said. “So, we said, ‘Okay, let’s do another Mortal Kombat game,’ and then the plan would be to go back to Injustice.”

While Boon didn’t make any promises, now that Mortal Kombat 1 is inching closer to release, Injustice 3 might be next in line.